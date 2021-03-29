Nancy Sinatra in an image from the sixties. Light in the Attic

One of the mysteries of pop is its ignorance of the concept of the immaculate conception: it can generate masterpieces from spurious ingredients, without claiming alibis of authenticity or a secret creative will. I think of the discography of Nancy Sinatra (New Jersey, 80 years old), now condensed by the Light in the Attic label in the exquisite collection Start Walkin ‘1965-1976.

Nancy Sinatra belonged to that obnoxious category, the children of celebrities who enter the family business. He debuted on Reprise Records, the father’s label. No surprise: Reprise was then synonymous with nepotism. For four years, he released records that smelled of confusion and even despair (some version of Frankie’s songbook).

Until he found the fit of his shoe. Lee Hazlewood He was a hustler from Oklahoma who came to California backed by his successes with Duane Eddy, the deep guitar man. According to legend, it was Old Blue Eyes who begged him to do something for his eldest daughter’s career. The idea actually came from scout Jimmy Bowen, although Sinatra closely watched the first meeting between Nancy and Lee. The newcomer’s move consisted in sexualizing Nancy, but with a differentiating nuance: in These Boots Are Made for Walkin ‘ turned her into a dominatrix, ready to crush the unfaithful partner with her boots. Frank was not bothered by such audacity: two years later, he would stage with his daughter Somethin ‘stupid, with incestuous echoes. First rule of show business: it is not disputed with success.

It should be noted that it is not included here Somethin ‘Stupid. Start walkin ‘1965-1976 is an anthology with its own agenda, which enhances the figure of Lee Hazlewood as a composer, producer and (in many songs) a partner in duets. The resulting Nancy Sinatra is an adventurous, independent woman, languidly disposed to eroticism. Also experienced in chemical travel, suggested in Sugar town or Some velvet morning. Did Daddy Frank find out that he sang to drugs? It didn’t matter: remember the first rule of showbiz.

Start Walkin ‘1965-1976 together, on vinyl or CD, 23 songs, supported by fabulous photos and texts. It portrays an evolution: from the cumbersome orchestrations that Hazlewood required to more ascetic arrangements such as collaboration with Ry Cooder in Hook and Ladder. And Nancy’s drift to the country, already suggested in your version of Jackson, Johnny Cash and June Carter hit.

Actually, Nancy was flying blind. In everything: although he now assures that he was against the Vietnam War, he went there to entertain the troops. As a radio artist, he didn’t work in LP terms: he usually walked into the studio to record. singles of two songs, which he resolved in three-hour sessions with the instrumentalists of the Wrecking Crew. She was lost when, without warning, Hazlewood went into exile in Sweden. Lee sold it as a gesture of opposition to the intervention in Vietnam, when – Nancy says – he was essentially fleeing from the Treasury inspectors. Those things happen: she was comfortable amongst the Hollywood aristocracy while he, wow, was still a rogue.