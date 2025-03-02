03/02/2025



Updated at 10: 25h.





In a chaotic and the most rugged race, with multiple falls and also marked by the heights and very difficult conditions, the Sevillian José Antonio Rueda He imposed his law in the first test of the 2025 World Cup achieving his second victory in the category after the conquered last season in Motorland, in Aragon. This time it was in Thailand where this 19 -year -old palatial, whose name is underlined in the pools as one of the highest candidates for the Moto3 title, savored the honeys of triumph again, climbing to the first drawer of the podium thanks to an incontestable victory with seven seconds of advantage in the goal over the second and third classified, Álvaro Carpe and Adrián Fernández.

The joy in the Red Bull TKM Ajo It was absolute in the Chang International Circuit de Buriram Because the two pilots of their garage took the first two positions of a very moved race and only finished fifteen runners. Among them was not David Muñozthe other Sevillian of the grill, who at times commanded the race with the unbeatable wheel (a second of income managed) until, by a touch with the Italian Lunetta, he was sanctioned with a Long Lap that did not meet because it fell into the third turn. Out of race, the brenero stayed, which this year competes in the team INTACT GPthus joining the wide list of pilots who could not finish the test: Rosenthaler, Ogden, Kelso, Carraro, Yamanaka, Pini, Furusato, Buasri, Perrone and O’Shea.

Muñoz’s fall cleared the path of Wheelwho secured second and a half advantage over a group of persecutors formed by Adrián Fernández, Carpe, Piqueras, the veteran Foggia, Kelso, Nepa and Ogden that would lose more units due to an error in a Kelso maneuver that involved Foggia and Piqueras. The latter, another of the potential candidates for the title to judge from what was demonstrated in 2024, could be re -enchanted, but already with the aim of entering the points. It was very twelfth. At the race head, Rued The interesting duel between Álvaro Carpe and Adrián Fernández It was resolved in favor of the first.

Happiness

Carpe, double winner of Junior World and the Red Bull Rookies Cup As Rueda at the time, he is debuting in the World Cup by the hand of Red Bull Ktm Ajo, being the second pilot in the box of the leader of the category, a José Antonio Rueda as dominator in the asphalt as happy in his valuations to Dazn. «I am super happy to have made my first career like that. It is what we have worked on all this winter and in all the tests. They have paid off. Very happy with work. I thank the team and my family, to all the people who love me and support me. And I congratulate my partner, because it is incredible what he has done in his first career. Start in a circuit that I did not know and in these conditions it is super complicated and deserves it because it has also worked very well, ”said the palatial, which is put at the head of the World Cup with 25 points.