On the morning before the Copa del Rey quarterfinal matchup, Madrid woke up with a doll with Vinicius’s shirt hanging from a bridge near the Real Madrid Sports City in Valdebebas. Next to the mannequin appeared a banner that reads “Madrid hates Real”, a characteristic motto of the Athletic Front. However, the ultra group of the rojiblanco team has distanced itself from this action on their social networks.

While the National Police is already investigating the incident to identify the alleged perpetrators of events described by Atlético de Madrid as “absolutely disgusting and inadmissible that shame society”, the Higher Sports Council (CSD) will transfer it to the Anti-Violence Commission and LaLiga demands “the most severe criminal sanctions” for those responsible. Movement against Intolerance filed a complaint this Thursday with the Prosecutor’s Office “for an alleged racist crime” against Vinicius “and his extension to Real Madrid.”

LaLiga also strongly condemned the acts of hate and intimidation against Vinicius Jr. «Intolerance and violence have no place in our sport. From LaLiga, as on previous occasions, the investigation of the events will be urged by the state security forces and bodies, in search of the conviction of those responsible and requesting the most severe criminal sanctions, “was the reaction of the organization chaired by Javier Thebes, before Atlético also denounced the “hate message” launched hours before the derby dispute at the Bernabéu.

«Our condemnation of any act that attacks the dignity of people or institutions is resounding and without palliatives. The rivalry between the two clubs is maximum, but so is respect. No individual, whatever his intentions or his colors, can stain the coexistence between different hobbies. It is everyone’s responsibility to avoid it. We do not know the author or authors of this despicable act, but his anonymity does not avoid his responsibility. We hope that the authorities will be able to clarify what happened and that justice will help banish this type of behavior,” claimed the rojiblanco club chaired by Enrique Cerezo.

This is the latest attack launched against the Brazilian star of Real Madrid by radicals from Atlético, since in the League game this season at the Metropolitan, the mattress ultras uttered racist chants against him in the outskirts of the stadium. During the meeting, insults were also heard against the ’20’ Real Madrid player who were denounced by LaLiga: “Vinicius, you’re a monkey” or “Vinicius, die.”