Mergers to gain scale and less regulation to be able to fight the same with the American and Asian “titanic”. The executive president of Telefónica, Marc Murtrahe claimed yesterday in Barcelona, ​​during his participation in the opening session of the Mobile World Congress ( … MWC), the need for Europe to consolidate in the telecommunications sector so that operators gain size and reinforce their technological potential. A message consistent with the outline of the review of the strategic plan that the multinational is elaborating, and that already begins to draw for example with the sale of its Argentine subsidiary.

The message released by Murtra, at its premiere in the MWC as CEO of Telefónica, was resounding. “It is time for the large European telecommunications companies to consolidate and grow to create technological capacity,” he said in a message assumed in a mancomcunated way by the other large European telcoswhose top leaders, together with Murtra himself, participated hours later in a joint panel. Margherita Della Valle (Vodafone), Christel Heydemann (Orange) and Tim Hottges (Deutsche Telekom) added their voice to that of the top telephone leader, who recalled that the panorama of 20 years ago, in which European technology were dominant, is history.

Looking at the community authorities, Murtra claimed less regulation and a framework that favors the consolidationsthe only way to gain scale to undertake the necessary investments on the stage that opens. Otherwise, Murtra warned, “Europe’s position in the world will continue to decide.”

The rivals, in the United States and China, are more than powerful, and compete in more advantageous stages, starting with non -fragmented markets “we are in a new era in which titanic technology companies They are, again, abruptly promoting change. These giants work as dominant actors in almost monopolistic markets, have deep knowledge and are more capable than 20 years ago, ”he said. “All these companies are based in the United States and in China,” he finished off to reinforce the idea that Europe must espabilar.

The message released by Deutsche Telekom CEO was much more forceful, claiming a “doge” to the European, in allusion to the plan launched by the Trump government, and led by Elon Musk, of thinning and rationalization of the administration. “DT and its subsidiaries face up to 270 regulators of all kinds,” said Hottges, which urged Europeans to imitate the concentration model practiced in the United States, where, in fact, DT has the bulk of their business through its T-Mobile US subsidiary.

The message released by Telcos in the Old Continent was the highlight in a first day of the Mobile in which the voice of the United States was heard in the figure of Brendan Carr, responsible for the Federal Communications Commission, who presumed precisely what is suffered in Europe: administrative simplicity and sufficient scale of its companies to maintain investments and leadership. Also, she was very insistent, she made a lit defense of freedom of expression that, she said, in Europe is potentially threatened: 100% Trump doctrine In the Mobile of Barcelona.

The first day of the MWC passed normally, also in the institutional level, including the King’s visit, accompanied by President Pedro Sánchez and Salvador Illa, to the ‘stand’ of Catalonia, something that did not happen since 2017. Other times. Again in a mobile with great Asian presence – the facilities of Huawey They are a fair in itself – Congress is increasingly a multiplatform in which varied sectors, not only operators and manufacturers, try to project. More than 100,000 visitors are expected, 20% of them CEOS and senior managers.