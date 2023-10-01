The main myth about raising small dogs was dispelled in a conversation with Moslenta by the President of the Russian Cynological Federation, Vladimir Golubev. He stated the need to train pets of both large and small breeds.

“Some people believe that if you have a large dog, then he is a dangerous bully and should not go outside without training, but a small Chihuahua can do without the basics of education, because he cannot harm anyone. This is a misconception. It doesn’t matter what size the pet lives in the house; any dog ​​needs to be raised,” he explained.

At the same time, according to the dog handler, education methods depend on factors such as breed, character, temperament, age. Some dogs require special attention and more time, while others may need a few hours a week to learn commands.

Owners of small companion dogs often refuse training, but if the pet grows up without training, in the future you may encounter a number of behavioral problems: from fear of any sound to aggressive behavior, Golubev warned.

“It is important to give the dog basic skills: the pet must know its name, prohibit the command, be able to walk on a leash, wear a muzzle, come and stop on command. You should teach your dog basic commands, such as “Come to me!”, “Give!”, “Fu!”, “Place!”, “Near!”, “No!”, “Sit!”,” the expert concluded.

