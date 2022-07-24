A dog steals the ‘show’ in Colombian soccer, video

Pasto and Unión Magdalena starred in one of the most striking matches of the day, the duel for the lead. The samariums took the victory, 1-2, on date 4.

A dog on the field

Not only Unión was the protagonist of the match with its victory and leadership. In addition, the public was amused by the invasion of a dog that stole the attention. From minute 85 to 90, he toured the field.

A delegate from the Magdalena Union was the only one who could put an end to the canine’s ‘show’. Incidentally, his team benefited from the interruption of the match, in the final minutes.

