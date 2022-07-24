Sunday, July 24, 2022
A dog steals the ‘show’ in Colombian soccer, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2022
in Sports
sporty grass

Dog invades the field in Liberty.

Photo:

Win Sports broadcast

Dog invades the field in Liberty.

The canine appeared in the match between Pasto and Unión Magdalena.

Pasto and Unión Magdalena starred in one of the most striking matches of the day, the duel for the lead. The samariums took the victory, 1-2, on date 4.

A dog on the field

Not only Unión was the protagonist of the match with its victory and leadership. In addition, the public was amused by the invasion of a dog that stole the attention. From minute 85 to 90, he toured the field.

A delegate from the Magdalena Union was the only one who could put an end to the canine’s ‘show’. Incidentally, his team benefited from the interruption of the match, in the final minutes.

SPORTS

