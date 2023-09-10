Sunday, September 10, 2023, 8:09 p.m.



Arde Bogotá has experienced a surreal moment during his ‘Cowboys de la A3’ tour. During their stop in Salamanca, the Cartagena band witnessed a dog pushing a wheelchair. An action that they could not avoid sharing on their official X account (formerly Twitter), due to the coincidence with the lyrics of their song ‘Los Perros’.

Upright on its two hind legs, the animal carries an old woman through the Plaza Mayor of Salamanca, as can be seen in the video. Arde Bogotá has experienced this anecdote during the rehearsal moments prior to their concert. “Salamanca literally unleashes the dogs,” was the band’s reaction.

“Release the dogs because I have escaped” is the phrase with which the group from Cartagena welcomes its followers at each concert.

This anecdotal event has come in handy to promote this Sunday’s concert at the city’s festivities on social networks. A night that will have a Cartagena flavor, since Arde Bogotá will perform after Nunatak comes off the stage.