While hiking in the woods, a dog named Rex saved his owner, Marco, from a dangerous situation. extreme danger. Marco, a trekking enthusiast, was exploring a little-traveled path when he slipped and fell fractured a legUnable to move, he found his salvation in the loyalty of his dog.

The 5 year old German Shepherdimmediately perceived the gravity of the situation. Without hesitation, he abandoned Marco to look for help. After about an hour of walking, the puppy managed to reach a group of hikers who, understanding the situation thanks to the dog’s signals, followed Rex to Marco.

Rex’s courage and the hikers’ prompt reaction

The owner, despite the achesaid how the 4-legged friend never left his side until help arrived. The hikers called emergency services and Marco was taken to the hospital, where he received the necessary treatment.

This episode proves once again the importance of the bond between man and dogIt is not uncommon for dogs to demonstrate a sense of protectiveness and loyalty towards their owners, but Rex exceeded all expectations.