This dog is truly her man’s best friend.

Ash, a mixed breed dog, passed seven nights with freezing temperatures with their owner in the Julian Alps, in northeastern Italy, until they were rescued on Thursday, February 18.

The mountain rescue team and the National Alpine Rescue Corps shared the story on social networks and from there the incredible attitude of the animal became viral, of not moving from the side of its owner despite the fact that that could have cost him the lifetime.

In the post, the team explained that Ash’s owner, a 33-year-old anonymous man from Trieste, Italy, had broken his ankle while he and Ash went on an annual hike in the mountains. In this context, he could not move anymore and the dog stayed next to him.

At this time, the maximum temperatures in the area do not exceed two degrees and the minimum temperatures are usually 10 degrees below zero, on average.

Ash stayed with his 33-year-old owner for seven days and nights in freezing temperatures.

The man told authorities that he had “slipped for several meters in a canal” and, despite his broken ankle and other injuries from the fall, crawled close to the water.

According to People magazine, the accident occurred 700 meters above sea level and the man could not call for help because there was no cell phone signal in the area. Despite the adverse conditions, the adventurer said that “Managed to survive thanks to the company of the dog”, according to the Facebook post.

Authorities began searching for the mountaineer on Thursday after his girlfriend reported him missing when he did not return on Monday, as scheduled.

The man was rescued from the Italian Alps. / (AFP)

A search team took off by helicopter to rescue him. They saw the “metallic flash” of a thermal blanket and were able to find the man lying on the ground about 100 meters away.

When the team arrived, the climber was injured and bruised, “but conscious and had the puppy Ash by his side.” The man was “thirsty and hungry” and after being stabilized by a medical team, he was put into the helicopter with his pet.

Italian authorities later confirmed that the mountaineer and his faithful dog are in good health.