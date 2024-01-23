A dog fined its owner 20,000 dirhams after he attacked a child while he was walking in the street. The Abu Dhabi Court of Family, Civil and Administrative Claims ruled that a dog owner was obligated to pay a man, in his capacity as the natural guardian of his son, an amount of 15 thousand dirhams, in compensation for the attack. The dog attacked the plaintiff's son and injured him. The criminal court had convicted the defendant and ordered him to be fined an amount of 5,000 dirhams.

In detail, the child’s father filed a lawsuit in his capacity as his son’s natural guardian, in which he requested that a dog owner be obligated to pay him 50,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages caused to him and his son, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for attorney’s fees, noting that his minor son was surprised while he was walking. The dog owned by the defendant was attacked, causing injuries mentioned in the medical report. The defendant was criminally convicted and fined 5,000 dirhams.

For its part, the court explained that every harm to others obliges the perpetrator, even if he is not discerning, to guarantee the harm, noting that what is clear from the papers is that the error upon which the defendant was convicted is the same error on the basis of which the plaintiff relied in filing his current lawsuit, and the ruling on that has been decided in a necessary manner. In the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator. The court indicated that the plaintiff was proven to be at fault, which constitutes a mistake that requires liability against him, and the plaintiff and his son suffered material damage as a result of this, represented by the pain inflicted on the plaintiff’s minor son from the incident of the dog attacking him, and what was proven in the medical report and the injuries contained therein, and the opening of a penal report and follow-up. The criminal case until a final, conclusive ruling is issued, as well as moral damage represented by a state of fear, sadness, and grief after that incident. The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff, in his capacity as the natural guardian of his son, an amount of 15 thousand dirhams as compensation for the damages he suffered, and to oblige him to pay fees and expenses.