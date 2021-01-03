The dog bit to death an 11-year-old boy in Ivanteevka near Moscow, Olga Vradiy, senior assistant to the head of the State Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region, told Lente.ru about this.

The emergency happened on January 2. According to preliminary data, the child and his parents were visiting the dog breeders. At some point, he went out into the courtyard of a private house, and one of the dogs attacked him. The victim died on the spot from his injuries.

A criminal case was initiated under the article “Causing death by negligence”.

According to information TASS, the breeder is engaged in breeding German shepherds and Alabaevs.

On December 23, it was reported that a pack of dogs attacked a 20-year-old girl, a nine-year-old child and a police officer in one day. Also, stray dogs killed one of the animals of their pack.