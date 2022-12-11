Fujairah Police is investigating an incident of a dog attacking a woman and her two children on the beach in the Emirate of Fujairah, after it received a report yesterday afternoon from a hospital in the Emirate stating that a woman and her two children had been attacked by a dog that injured them in separate parts of their bodies.

And Fujairah Police said in a statement yesterday that the head of the family submitted a report stating that three girls were hiking on the beach with a dog while his wife and her two children were sitting on the beach, and they were surprised by a dog attacking them, causing them various injuries.

She added that the specialized police teams complete the procedures to apprehend the person responsible for endangering the lives and lives of others, in preparation for referring them to the Public Prosecution.

The Fujairah Police called on members of the public to report to the police at 999 when observing such behavior that would harm others in public places.

The mother of the two children recounted the incident to «Emirates Today», saying: “I decided to take a cruise for my sons, Aya (11), two twin children (6 years), and an infant (one and a half years old), due to the improvement in the weather, and indeed we went to Qadafa Beach at exactly three thirty. In the afternoon, and we stayed for an hour until the wind began to intensify, so I decided to get out of the beach, and began collecting mats and food and transporting them to the vehicle, while my children were still playing on the beach.”

And she continued: «I heard the screams of my daughter, Aya, while I was at the vehicle, to see a dog attacking her and dragging her from her leg, and despite my great fear of dogs, I pushed him away from my daughter while he was biting her in her back, hands and leg».

She indicated that as soon as the dog finished attacking her daughter, he went to her son Ali (6 years old) and attacked him from his back while he was playing. different parts of their bodies, which required their transfer to the hospital.

And she confirmed that the girls who were driving the dog during their walk contented themselves with saying: “We are sorry,” without distancing him from her and her two sons, including the beachgoers who witnessed the incident, asking the security authorities to take the necessary measures against its owners.

She noted that she and her two sons are still receiving treatment, because it is not known whether the attacker dog has received the required vaccinations, due to the lack of its owner’s response to the police’s call, which she sent through her private channels on social media, in order to hand over the attacker dog.

The father of the two injured children, Saeed Ali Al-Dhanhani, said: “I received a call from my daughter, Aya, informing me that there was a dog that attacked her, then he went to her brother and her mother, and asked me to come immediately to save them,” indicating that he went quickly to make sure of the matter, to see a shocking scene for him, and that his children They were attacked by a dog that injured them in separate parts of their bodies, while they were in a state of shock, confirming that he had taken his family to Khorfakkan Hospital for treatment.

Al-Dhanhani called on the responsible authorities to take the necessary measures to prevent dog owners from walking with their dogs in public places, given their danger to the lives of children and visitors to these places.

Parents of two children: “The need to take the necessary measures to prevent dog owners from walking with their dogs.”

The girls who were leading the dog during their walks just said, “We’re sorry,” without taking it away from the children.