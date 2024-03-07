The documentary film “Roman Kostomarov: Twice Born” is being released. On Thursday, March 7, a film about the Olympic champion, who was able to start his career on ice for the second time, was shown at the international exhibition and forum “Russia”.

Those who have already seen the film are unanimous – it turned out to be more than a movie: this is a story about 175 days of overcoming, about incredible fortitude, about heroic doctors and about love.

“I realized what true love is precisely in the situation I found myself in. Because your loved one is always next to you and supports you and says: “We will go through this path together, no matter how difficult it is, I am with you, don’t give up. Everything will be fine”. These are precious words, and they helped a lot,” Kostomarov shared.

Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov, in a commentary to Izvestia, emphasized that the story about the life of the athlete and his family is worthy of film adaptation. It contains heroism, self-sacrifice, willpower and determination, Peskov added.

The documentary film “Roman Kostomarov: Twice Born” will be released on March 9 in the Wink online cinema. The film contains unique archival footage from the life of the Olympic champion, as well as a chronicle of his rehabilitation.

On January 10, 2023, the 46-year-old skater was hospitalized with left-sided pneumonia, which became bilateral. Due to the development of gangrene, doctors had to amputate his feet and hands. Later, Kostomarov was fitted with prosthetic legs. During his illness, the athlete encountered sepsis and a cerebral hematoma. He suffered two strokes. The skater was discharged from the hospital on July 6.

In mid-November, Kostomarov announced that he was preparing to return to the ice on skates. He said that the ankle is very important in figure skating, and now he is working on a new technique in which balance is maintained by tilting the hip.

In December, the skater put on skates and went on the ice for the first time since his amputation. He published a short video of driving on the ice. Later, together with Olympic champion in ice dancing Tatyana Navka, they performed in the show of the 2002 Olympic silver medalist in ice dancing Ilya Averbukh. He called this performance a historic event.