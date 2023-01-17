On 11 July 2021, while Roberto Mancini’s Italy won the final of the European Championships against England, around 90,000 people tried to storm Wembley Stadium

the documentary — For this reason, by the end of the year, a documentary – still untitled – produced by Rogan Productions. The content, in particular, will talk about the final and Italy's victory against Rashford and his companions, but will focus above all on the assault on the 90 thousand outside Wembley. As many as 2000 of these "fans", in fact, even managed to enter the stadium and watch the match without paying for the ticket. As mentioned, the documentary will air later this year, and it will examine what Deadline. com calls it "one of the greatest days in the history of English football".

images taken by users — One of the strengths of the documentary will be the images: not just archival repertoires of the final but also e especially videos shot by users, by the attackers themselves who were communicating on social media and not only their violent act, together with numerous interviews. To do this, just a few months ago the production company launched one call to action on their channels (social media and others) to obtain this video content.

directing — The direction of the documentary was entrusted to Rob Milleralso author of The Trial of Ratko MladicAnd Kwabena Oppongwinner of the One-to-Watch in Edinburgh