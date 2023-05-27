The Aula de Cultura of the Fundación Cajamurcia in Murcia (Gran Vía, 23) will host this Monday, May 29, at 7:30 p.m., the screening of the documentary ‘Francisco Cascales. Of whom no one says anything (400 years of history)’, carried out by the Murcia Region Center for Historical Studies and Local Research Foundation on the occasion of the IV centenary of the ‘Historical speeches of the very noble and very loyal city of Murcia’ , of the Murcian humanist.

The presentation will be attended by Francisco Chacón and Concepción de la Peña, professors of Modern History and Art History at the University of Murcia, respectively, who will explain the academic and informative project undertaken by the aforementioned Foundation to deepen and publicize the legacy of scholar born in the Region.

The filmmakers of the video, Alba Esquinas and Laura Gantes, will also participate, offering details of their preparation.

With a duration of 14 minutes, the commemorative documentary is divided into three main sections: the man, the cities (Murcia and Cartagena) and the work, which help to disseminate the artistic and cultural heritage that existed in the historical period in which lived by Francisco Cascales (1559-1642), as well as his different facets (philologist, poet, Grammar tutor, Humanities professor and historian), “all through words, images and music of great beauty”, indicates Chacón, Director of the Center for Historical Studies and Local Research Foundation of the Region of Murcia.

This video synthesizes much of the work that the Foundation has carried out within the framework of the commemorative events, among which the reissue of the ‘Historical Speeches’ stands out – «in an innovative way and including in-depth analytical studies on the meaning of the work» –, and the exhibition ‘Francisco Cascales. Discourse and method for history’, which can be visited at the Museum of the City of Murcia until June 4.