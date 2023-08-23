The close relationship of Andrew of England with the pedophile millionaire Jeffrey Epstein is back in the news and puts the ousted prince in the spotlight for the recent broadcast of a documentary about the late Queen Elizabeth’s favorite son. Since her friendship came to light, the Duke of York became one of those involved in a turbulent plot of sexual abuse, despite the fact that he tried (unsuccessfully) to deny any link to it. Epstein took his own life in 2019 while awaiting his trial date at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. With him, the possibility of doing justice died, at least in part. In June 2022, Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in jail for providing minors to the sexual predator Epstein. To this is added that the legal battle against Virginia Giuffre could be reopened, the woman who accused Andrés of England of abusing her when she was a minor and with whom he reached an economic agreement to silence her. Now, in the new A&E documentary, a new testimony once again points to the brother of King Carlos III.

This Monday, August 21, the first of the audiovisual projects related to the son of Isabel II was broadcast, The secrets of Prince Andrew. Also, Netflix is ​​preparing a movie about him, Scoop, which is already in the production phase. The axis on which both projects revolve is the controversial interview that the Duke of York gave in November 2019 to the British BBC television. A quote that, more than helping to dispel doubts about his relationship with Epstein and the damage that this was causing to the British royal house, only managed to annoy public opinion more. He acknowledged his mistake and being friends with a pedophile, but he mistakenly dodged the most serious accusations, weakening his image to such an extent that, a few days after the disastrous interview, the queen ordered him removed from all public activity on behalf of the British monarchy. .

More information

“Every time the BBC and royalty get together, they always fire someone,” he explains in The secrets of Prince Andrew Emily Maitlis, the journalist who interviewed him for the program Newsnight. “I didn’t think it would be him,” she adds. After their conversation, which was recorded at Buckingham Palace, nothing was the same for Prince Andrew. His close circle had recommended that he not accept the interview, however, he ignored it and went ahead with the project knowing that one of the issues that would be addressed would be that of Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims and who she denounced Andrew of England for abusing her when she was only 17 years old. He denied knowing the girl and claimed that the story was completely false. After the recording, as the interviewer now recounts, both the prince and his team seemed happy with the result. “Emily and the team were told Newsnight to stay at the palace for the weekly movie night. They were going to have gin and tea”, explains Sheldon Lazarus, one of the producers of the documentary, in Variety. Offer that the television crew rejected: “They were anxious to leave as soon as possible. They were aware that the tape they had in their hands was significant and extraordinary, ”adds Lazarus, noting that the prince was invited to participate in the documentary (which he declined).

The reality would be very different from what Andrés expected: his answers were subject to harsh criticism, to such an extent that two years after being removed from his duties real He ended up losing, by order of his mother, his military titles and royal patronages at the beginning of 2022. Giuffre’s complaint did not go to trial after both reached an agreement in February 2022, in which he did not acknowledge his guilt but yes she was a victim, and she vowed to cease her comments about the prince. But who does speak in the documentary is her lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, who defends that Giuffre “was forced to have sexual relations” with the Duke of York and that these were not “voluntary”.

Andrew of England with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell, a photo that denied the version of the prince, who claimed not to know the young woman. US Department of Justice (PA / Cordon Press)

During all these years, the Windsors have remained oblivious to this controversy – the only one who has made any mention of it was Prince Henry in his biographical book. But the four hours of the documentary also reveal that the Duke of York even invited Epstein and his accomplice, Maxwell, to events and birthdays held at the royal residences of Sandringham, Balmoral and Windsor, according to royal biographer Andrew Lownie. “[Andrés y Epstein] They became very close,” he says. “True best friends. There were seven different numbers for Andres in Epstein’s little black book. It had the most intimate details of Andres’s life. Epstein said: “There is only one person who likes sex more than me, and that is Andrés,” explains Lownie, who assures that there is no doubt that by then they saw each other every month and that several members of the British royal family met Epstein. “The fact that he was a guest of Andrés would be at private events,” Dickie Arbiter, former Buckingham Palace press secretary, seems to justify in the documentary. “Andrés would have asked the queen for permission to invite him. The queen would believe her children…and who ever heard of Epstein in the 1990s?…It’s almost as if Andres fell under her spell. [Epstein] It could provide exotic vacations. Could provide yachts. He could provide girls,” adds Arbiter.

Epstein reached a controversial deal in 2008 in which he pleaded guilty and was convicted of recruiting a girl under the age of 18 into prostitution. He served 13 months in prison, after which he returned to New York social life as if nothing had happened. Two years later, in 2010, the definitive images linking the pedophile to the Duke of York were published. It was the reporter Annette Witheridge who received the news that Prince Andrew was in New York. She asked for a photographer and went to Epstein’s mansion on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. “During that time, young girls were in and out every hour and a half. Two entered and one came out”, Witherdige recounts in the documentary. The next day, the two were photographed together in Central Park, forcing the prince to apologize and declare that she had broken off his relationship with him.

Despite maintaining a discreet profile after abandoning his role within the British royal family, Elizabeth II continued to protect him under his protection. Some media have even pointed out that she was the monarch who paid part of her son’s agreement with Giuffre. Today the story is very different. The queen is no longer there and it is Carlos III who has to face all the controversies derived from the scandal. “[Carlos III] You cannot afford another sordid scandal of this magnitude to resurface at this critical time. It would be disastrous for the monarchy”, defends in the documentary Christopher Andersen, author of King. And he adds: “Thanks to his indulgent mother, Andrés is used to getting everything he wants. He is a spoiled 63-year-old man and now it is Carlos who has to assume the role of mediator”.

From left to right, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and the Duke of Edinburgh, Edward, at Elizabeth II’s funeral, held on September 14, 2022 in London. WPA Pool (Getty Images)

The secrets of Prince Andrew It provides new testimony that once again brings to light the link between Prince Andrew and the trafficking in women led by Epstein. Lisa Phillips, a model who has claimed to be one of the pedophile’s victims, recounts her experience with the American millionaire. It was the year 2000 when she got a modeling job in Tortola and ended up visiting Little Saint James, the Epstein estate nicknamed Pedophiles Island. She was at a dinner with another group of models when Prince Andrew showed up. “I feel like my story started with Prince Andrew and ended with him,” Phillips explains. After suffering abuse from Epstein, the young woman found out that her friend was going through something similar. “Epstein asked her to go to the room with Prince Andrew. She did, walked into the room, and had sex with him. I guess it was consensual, not a sexual assault. I don’t know how to define it, it was just traumatic. She became a completely different person after that. Her life got completely out of control, ”she defends in the documentary. After that, Phillips cut off all ties with the pedophile.