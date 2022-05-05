Once again the Marvel steamroller, read Disney, arrives on the theater circuit to turn the box office upside down. The discreet collections of the last few weeks, at the gates of summer, are not encouraging, with which blockbusters like the one we are dealing with, whose figures can be misleading in the global calculation, are received with open arms in the multiplexes, waving Billboard. The film will be available on 1,228 screens in 411 cinemas in Spain. Radical change in this second installment of Doctor Strange, as the character was once known, at the time of closing the artistic team. Leading the adventure behind the camera is a veteran who has a cult following, Sam Raimi himself (‘Evil Dead’ saga, ‘Darkman’), who picks up the baton from Scott Derrickson.

he author of ‘Sinister’ fulfilled a note in the previous adaptation of the sorcerer’s tribulations, but ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is big words, an overwhelming display of media and visual effects with music by the legendary Danny Elfman, who continues the MCU timeline. They star in this tour de force, along with the charismatic Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor (‘Infinite’), Elizabeth Olsen (‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’), Benedict Wong (‘Lethal Class’), Xochitl Gomez (‘The Kangaroo Club’ ), Sheila Atim (‘Wound’), Adam Hugill (‘1917’), Michael Stühlbarg (‘A Serious Guy’) and Rachel McAdams (‘Midnight in Paris’).

Doctor Strange is based on the comic book character of the same name created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in 1963 (he first appeared in Marvel comic ‘Strange tales’ #110). One of the attractions of this adaptation is his main face, Benedict Cumberbatch, in the skin of Stephen Strange, a New York neurosurgeon who discovers the hidden world of magic after a traffic accident. The British actor took off in his career after acting as a villain in ‘Star Trek’ and demonstrating his variety of records in the recommendable British series ‘Sherlock’.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.



Well gifted for acting, with a different physical attractiveness, from the hand of ‘The Imitation Game’ he gave a good boost to his filmography by being a title nominated for the Golden Globes in five categories and having a place in the Oscars. He also put himself in the shoes of Julian Assange, the leader of the most controversial information maneuver of the 21st century, in ‘The Fifth Estate’. In ‘The Hobbit’ he was the voice of the dragon Smaug and has also been seen in ‘Zoolander 2’, ‘Black Mass’, ‘El mole’ and ‘War Horse’, among other well-known productions.

The scenarios of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of madness’, perhaps the darkest proposal of the UCM, have been created based on the style of cartoonist Steve Ditko. Lately, a Spanish cartoonist, the Asturian Javier Rodríguez, has been in charge of illustrating the character, who comes from drawing other icons of the superhero genre such as Daredevil or Spider-Woman.n In its day, the creation of Doctor Strange’s cape was the greatest challenge taken on by the wardrobe department. 18 layers had to be made to use them at different times. This time the protagonist walks through different alternative realities, opening numerous doors to the unknown, in addition to multiplying the possibilities of the marvelite universe. A true carnival.