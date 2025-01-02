The beginning of the year “It’s a good time to set goals, but it’s crucial to do it properly“said the specialist in the area of ​​Digestive and Nutrition at Yazen, Dr. Mara Cerqueirowho has also stated that extreme changes in lifestyle or restrictive diets can be “counterproductive“to lose weight.

The transition from a sedentary life to exercise very intense or the adoption of strict diets can put health at risk. “Small actions such as walking about 30 minutes a day or choosing the stairs instead of the elevator are enough to make a difference in health“added Dr. Cerqueiro.

When it comes to nutrition, opting for extreme solutions, such as miracle diets, can lead to various nutritional deficiencies and frustration. “The key is to enjoy a very balanced and varied diet that includes fruits, vegetables, proteins, carbohydrates and healthy fats.“, revealed the specialist.

Now, interest in losing weight is increasing and many people opt by quick solutions which, although they are tempting, can be very harmful to your health. Yazen experts have warned that effective and sustainable weight loss requires the combination of moderate exercise, balanced diet and mental health care.

Likewise, specialists have also advised establishing self-care routinessuch as meditation or recreational activities to find un emotional balance that makes it easier to achieve goals and reduce stress and anxiety.

Finally, from Yazen, they have recommended prioritizing sustainable habits and seeking the support of specialists to transform the purposes of New Year in lasting results.