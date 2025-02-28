02/28/2025



For years the belief that breakfast is the most important food of the day has been extended since it can contribute the vitamins and the caloric contribution necessary to start the day.

However, in recent times more than the breakfast In itself, many professionals bet on their quality. In this sense, the internist Alexandre Olmos, who dedicates his account on social networks to giving advice on nutritional health, has shared which are “The three most common breakfasts”.

The doctor assures that, among all, “the third is the worst and most common of all.” Among the examples you put are things like the White bread, juices or even coffeethree elements that practically daily take a large part of Spaniards early in the morning.

The three worst breakfasts to start the day, according to a doctor

Olmos speaks first of the white bread And of the sugary cereals: «This breakfast Shoot blood sugar levels, but after a few hours it generates a sharp fall of energy and uncontrolled cravings ».









He also points out that this type of breakfast does not provide the essential nutrients that the body needs.

As for the juices of fruits or smoothies loaded with sugar that can “seem healthy”, although the reality is that “a fruit juice alone or a smoothie with excess fruits and sweeteners It can be an excess of sugar for your body».

The consequences are insulin peaks that “quickly leave you tired, hungry and without sustained energy” over time.

But despite the fact that these two previous options are not the healthiest, for this doctor the worst of all is to take Torrefacto coffee since this type “includes sugar in its roasted process.”

This “makes it very harmful to your body and also the chemical compounds generated in this process can Inflaim your digestive system and reduce nutrient absorption». Therefore, he recommends coffee lovers to make sure to take natural and good quality versions.

The 3 worst more common breakfasts. The third will impact you: 1⃣ White or sugary cereals: fast energy, but hunger and cravings after. 2⃣ Fruit juice or smoothies loaded with sugar: an insulin blow that leaves you exhausted. 3⃣ Torrefacto coffee: acid, inflammatory and harmful to your digestion.

Many people have reacted to this publication explaining that, as they understood, the worst of breakfasts was related to the consumption of industrial pastries.

For many, the key is that, for example, the PAN even white is bakery and that fruits are taken are varied.