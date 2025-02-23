The heart disease are one of the health problems more common in the world. This type of conditions attack the heart and blood vessels and is usually due to the Fat accumulated in the arterieswhich complicates the correct flow of blood and oxygen to the most important body of the body.

If there is a blockade of these roads, A heart attack and even a stroke can occurso it is very important to be alert to the symptoms that inform us that something bad is happening. Although the most common and recognizable are the lack of air and chest painthere are other less known to those who must pay attention.

Dr. Bhavini Shah explained in a Middle Web article Daily Mail, That exists A very little known and strange symptom known as acropaquia and that it can be one of the events to control whether there is a risk of suffering a heart attack. It is a demonstration of the body that something is not functioning as it should and that It can be seen with the naked eye.

Hands showing the nails | Istock

According to the University of Navarra Clinic“acropaquia is a select bullous enlarging of the distal end of the fingers by proliferation of the connective tissue. For its definition Four criteria are required like clock glass; a distal bulbous thickening of the finger; the disappearance of the angle that forms the root of the nail with the finger; and feeling spongy when exerting pressure on the nail.“

“It can be hereditary or idiopathic, or acquired and associated with pulmonary disorders (Bronchiectasis, pulmonary abscesses, squamous lung carcinoma and pulmonary fibrosis) and extra pulmonary (Congenital heart diseasesubacute bacterial endocarditis, mucoviscides, liver cirrhosis, ulcerative colitis and regional enteritis). “

This happens because Oxygenated blood does not reach the fingerswhich triggers the overproduction of a substance that accelerates the growth of the nail tissue. This fact may sometimes be due to a heart condition that can cause a harmful attack for the heart and that requires special attention when it manifests.