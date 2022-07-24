Ashish Jha, the coordinator of anti-Covid-19 efforts at the White House, confirmed today, Sunday, that Biden is likely infected with the “PA5” mutant, adding that he has a mild infection in the upper part of the respiratory system.
According to the White House, Biden, 79, has only mild symptoms. The confirmation of his infection with the disease came with the spread of a highly contagious strain of the Corona virus in the United States, which started a new wave of the outbreak.
Jha added that US President Joe Biden’s health is improving after tests showed on Thursday that he was infected with Covid-19, stressing that none of his close contacts, who numbered 17, had been infected with the Corona virus.
Jha told ABC News that Biden “had a good day yesterday and was feeling steadily improving,” noting that his close contacts were following the guidelines of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I got an update with his team late last night. He was feeling fine. Had a good day yesterday. He has symptoms of a viral infection, an upper respiratory infection, and that’s it,” Jha added.
The White House confirmed Biden’s ability to work while ill. On Thursday, the White House released a video of Biden assuring the American people that he is fine, and on Friday, he participated in online meetings with White House staff.
The White House did not disclose the source of the infection that Biden picked up. He had recently returned from a tour of the Middle East and held public events before the tour in which he personally approached dozens of people.
#doctor #reveals #health #condition #Biden
Leave a Reply