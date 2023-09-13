In the words of the doctor who specializes in the field of obstetrics and gynecology, Zawqaq Ghariba, to the “Sky News Arabia” website, “relief matters in the city are going better” after the arrival of aid from several countries.

Ghariba succeeded in performing two surgeries on two women who were about to give birth in the stricken city of Derna after he arrived there with a comprehensive medical team on Tuesday morning.

Regarding the circumstances of the two operations, he says: “I arrived in the city of Derna at the head of a medical convoy of doctors from various specialties, and because I specialize in the field of obstetrics and gynecology, I went quickly to help two women who were in labor and needed two surgeries urgently, and I completed them.”

Clear international solidarity

Ghariba boat confirmed that the humanitarian relief operations that arrived in the country from the Emirates, Tunisia, Egypt, and most countries of the world were important, and explained the solidarity of all countries to save the innocent stranded people, repeating: “It is better now.”

In detail about the situation in the city in recent hours, he adds:

317 young men and women of various nationalities were rescued, including dozens of Egyptians.

Ambulances and relief vehicles are available from everywhere in Libya.

Dozens of surgeries were performed in all specialties.

Critical cases are transferred to the Al-Qubba area outside Derna to receive treatment.

Dozens of citizens of Arab nationalities were given phones to reassure their families.

The difficult conditions in rescue operations in the neighboring cities of Derna and Al-Bayda in northeastern Libya reached their peak on Sunday and Monday, after the torrential rains brought by Hurricane Daniel intensified since Sunday, causing the collapse of many buildings and the disappearance of areas under water. Which led to difficulties in rescue operations.