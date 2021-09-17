A doctor kills her three daughters in a puzzling crime

Family before committing the horrific crime

A South African doctor has been charged with killing her three young daughters after they were found motionless in the family home, according to international newspapers.

And the British newspaper, “Daily Mail”, said that the family had completed, a few days ago, the quarantine imposed due to the Corona virus pandemic, in New Zealand, to which Lauren Dickason, 40, from South Africa, with her husband came to work.

The two-year-old twin girls, Maya and Carla, and their six-year-old sister Lianne were found at a home in Timaru, in the Canterbury region, on Thursday.

Husband Graham Dickson discovered the bodies of his three children after returning home around 10 p.m., and neighbors heard him screaming, “Did this really happen?”

Graham, an orthopedic surgeon, and Lauren, who is also a physician, had recently moved with their three daughters to New Zealand to start a new life.

His family arrived in New Zealand in late August and ended their 14-day hotel quarantine days before the tragedy.

According to reports, a neighbor heard someone “crying” outside the property, on a street 15 minutes before the police arrived.

The girls’ mother was taken to the nearby Timaru hospital on Thursday, and her condition is stable. Today, Friday, she was charged with the murder of her three daughters and is due to appear before the Timaru District Court tomorrow, Saturday.

The girls’ grandmother said the family did not yet understand what had happened. “We are in a state of horrible shock. We are devastated,” she said.

Canterbury Police Chief John Price said the family had few contacts in New Zealand.

Adding to the curiosity of the crime, earlier this month on social media, the mother asked for help as they prepared to move. She asked for advice on buying furniture in Timaru and wanted to know which schools were best for her children.

New Zealand police said they were “not looking for anyone else at this time.”

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi