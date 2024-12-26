Agents of the Tamarite de Litera Civil Guard Post (Huesca) have arrested a 32-year-old man for try to attack presumably to the health personnel on duty at the Health Center of this town. one of the nurses finally jumped out of a window due to the male’s aggressive behavior.

La Benemérita received the notice at midnight on December 9, after the health center staff reported to the Huesca Command that a person who had gone to receive assistance showed a very violent attitude. This would have threatened a nurse and tried to attack the doctor on duty, who had to take shelter in a room and jump out the windowdue to the extremely aggressive behavior of this individual, who subsequently left the health center.

The agents identified the alleged perpetrator, a 32-year-old man and resident of the La Litera region, and arrested him on December 18. The head of the Court of Instruction number 2 of Monzón (Huesca) decreed the released on charges.

Likewise, the Civil Guard has started an initiative through a campaign on social networks together with the health disseminators José Abellán -@doctorabellan- and Esther Gómez -@mienfermerafavorita-, with the objectives of promoting the culture of safety of healthcare personnelreinforce the role of the Corps through the Health Police Interlocutor (IPS) of the Civil Guard, and raising awareness among both the health community and the general population of zero tolerance against attacks on health workers, through the campaign “We take care of those who take care of us . Call 062”.

Along these same lines, the placement of help request tools and communication, as well as reminding the healthcare community of the existence of the AlerCops mobile phone application, which includes an SOS button for healthcare personnel that, when pressed, sends an urgent alert to the nearest police center along with their position. , in addition to a 10-second audio recording of what is happening at that moment, so that a patrol can be sent to that location urgently.