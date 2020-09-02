The cases of assaults on health workers have increased in recent months. It will be due to the increase in people who come to the centers, due to the stress of nurses and patients or due to the rigorous protocol to deal with the coronavirus, which some do not respect.

In this case, it was a doctor from a health center in Castelldefels (Barcelona) who was attacked by a relative of a patient with COVID-19. The reason, according to the health professional, It would have been that this family member would not have liked to be asked to pull up his mask.

“He gave me a push hitting me in the face with his hand”



“I saw that he was without a mask and I told him to put it on, even more so when five minutes ago I told him that his father is positive for COVID-19, he has pneumonia. He then put it on, but when he was warning to the triage person that if it was lowered again, they would notify Civil Protection, I turned around and I saw that he had come in a fury, he told me that ‘there was no one to tell him what to do’, he gave me a push, hitting me against the wall with his hand and ran away ” , the victim of the assault tells in the video.

The doctor confesses that he has stayed “a little groggy, not knowing what had happened” and, later, he points out that the police have taken a statement from him. In addition, he points out that all the patients who were waiting in the waiting room have seen him and that “These aggressions cannot be allowed, because he has been forcefully reproached for putting on the mask, but in good manners.”

The collective of Catalan doctors ask for more understanding



This fact has already been denounced by the health service to the Mossos d’Escuadra. “This type of aggression is more and more frequent. The population has to have a greater understanding and be by our side “, they ask from Doctors of Catalonia.