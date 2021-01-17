Doctor anesthesiologist-resuscitator of the Kuzbass Regional Clinical Hospital named after S.V. Belyaeva Vasily Zhdanov saved the life of a girl who became ill on board.

On his Instagram page, Zhdanov said that the incident took place on a plane flying from Cuba to Moscow. A six-year-old girl developed anaphylactic shock. According to him, shortly after take-off, the child complained to his parents about pain in his leg, and an hour later symptoms of anaphylactic shock appeared – mixed shortness of breath, rash on the body, tachycardia, threadlike pulse, confusion.

The doctor provided emergency assistance to the girl. Zhdanov noted that the crew of the plane promptly brought a bag with the necessary medicines. 10 minutes after the treatment, the child’s condition improved, 15 minutes later, her consciousness cleared up, and shortness of breath stopped. Then the girl fell asleep.

The doctor thanked the gynecologist from Chelyabinsk for the help, who helped to collect medications, as well as his wife, who “confidently assisted”.

“At that moment we were flying over the Atlantic Ocean,” added the medic.