A 57-year-old doctor from Murcia, who worked for the Murcian Health Service (SMS) and was not vaccinated, died last Monday from Covid in the Intensive Care Unit of the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital, as various health sources explained yesterday.

70% of patients admitted to ICUs in this sixth wave are not vaccinated, according to data handled by Health. In some hospitals, the ratio is even higher. Thus, of the 18 Covid patients who remain in the Reina Sofía ICU, only two came to receive the vaccine on their day.

The rejection of the immunization campaign has been very minority in the Region of Murcia: more than 90% of the population over 12 years of age is protected with a complete guideline. Anti-vaccine or denial currents are still more anecdotal among health professionals. But, even so, 5.7% of SMS professionals are listed as unvaccinated in the latest published statistics. In this group there are 49 family doctors and another 185 doctors from different specialties. The report, in any case, has not been updated since March.