The Dubai Health Authority stated that it decided to include the “Doctor for Every Citizen” service within the health insurance services for the private sector this year.

The Executive Director of Primary Health Care at the authority, Dr. Manal Tarim, told «Emirates Today» that the authority is currently working on developing the payment platform, to activate the service with private sector companies.

She added that the authority’s new decision will enable workers in the private sector, who are currently benefiting from the service, to recover the amounts they pay from insurance companies at a later time.

The authority provides “Covid-19” consultations within the service of “a doctor for every citizen” free of charge, to all members of society, while other medical specialties are included in the insurance coverage for government employees, and the authority also provides service to citizens who are outside the country when they are exposed to any health emergency.

Tarim pointed out that the total appointments made through the “Doctor for Every Citizen” service, since its launch in mid-December 2019, amounted to 105,707 appointments, while 98,760 medical consultations were provided.

“Family medicine” is the most medical specialty offered through the service, and includes providing medical consultations for children, the elderly, acute cases and those with chronic diseases.

Its services extend to include “Covid-19” cases in homes, follow up on customers who have had side effects after receiving the “Covid-19” vaccine, and provide advice to them.

Tareem added that the authority’s provision of consultations for the elderly and people of determination, the provision of the option to deliver medicines to the patient’s home through the “My Drug” service, and the introduction of pandemic examination to those who are about to marry, reduced the risk of transmission of “Covid-19” infection to these groups.

Regarding the authority’s plan to expand the service, it stated that it is currently cooperating with insurance companies to obtain coverage for virtual visits, and to introduce new policies to obtain “telemedicine” consultations. The authority is also working to develop a vital monitoring system “remotely” through medical equipment. This enables the collection and analysis of important patient health data, including blood oxygen saturation rates, respiratory rate, 24-hour remote blood pressure monitoring, and follow-up of data by specialized care teams from their workplace.

She stated that she is currently conducting a pilot study involving 100 patients from the Dubai Diabetes Center, to assess the introduction of “telemedicine” service to the center.

She explained that the authority has introduced new standards for following up on diabetic patients in primary health care, including two remote visits, two actual visits, with a physical examination annually for those committed to treatment plans, instead of the actual periodic visits every three months.

It has also integrated specialized clinics in the “Doctor for Every Citizen” platform, such as women’s and children’s health, and dermatology clinics, to reduce the waiting time before getting the closest appointment to visit the specialist doctor, and to suffice with actual visits for those who need physical interaction and conducting examinations such as ultrasound, or Take a smear or biopsy.

She pointed to the introduction of new services through “telemedicine”, such as occupational health services, services for the elderly, vulnerability, and the health care service for women after childbirth.

The new services include medical consultations provided by specialists in specialized centers outside the country, cooperation with international medical institutions, the development of a “case classification” system, and the use of artificial intelligence to determine the degree of severity.

