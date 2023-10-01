A general doctor working in a private hospital in the Emirate of Fujairah demanded compensation of 230,392 dirhams for suspending him from work without cause and expelling him “arbitrarily” from the hospital without warning by hospital security and in full view of those present.

He stated in his lawsuit that the defendant fabricated a paper dated earlier than his expulsion, and asked him to sign it, but he refused. This was proven in the letters sent by the defendant to him. He also confirmed that the defendant suspended his salary for two months.

He added that he filed a complaint with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation demanding the defendant and his representative pay his labor entitlements, but it did not reach an amicable solution and the dispute was referred to court. The plaintiff’s claims included compensation for late salaries for the months of March and 24 working days in the month of April, and for arbitrary dismissal of three months, the value of end-of-service benefits and vacation allowance for the last year, with the ruling obligating the defendant to pay him a travel ticket allowance to return to the entity that recruited him. Including (experience certificate), for a total of 230 thousand and 392 dirhams.

The case took place in sessions before the court, and the court ruled in his presence to direct the decisive oath to the plaintiff in the following form: “I swear to God Almighty that I have not received my salaries for the month of March and 24 days of the month of April of the current year.” The plaintiff appeared in person in the presence of the court translator and swore an oath in the same form.

The court ruled in its presence to oblige the defendant (the hospital) to pay the plaintiff 156 thousand and 806 dirhams and a ticket for the plaintiff’s return to the entity from which he was recruited upon leaving the country, provided that he does not join work for another employer, and to grant him an experience certificate, reject all other requests, and obligate the defendant to pay fees. Expenses and 200 dirhams in legal fees.