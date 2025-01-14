The Mediterranean diet is famous for promoting a balanced and healthy diet based on fresh and natural ingredients. Within this diet, bread occupies a prominent place as a traditional source of energy and essential nutrients. Made from cereals like wheat, rye or corn, bread is rich in carbohydrates complexes that provide the energy necessary to face the day, in addition to providing fiber, vitamins from group B and minerals such as iron and magnesium.

In Spain, bread is a food that accompanies almost all our mealsfrom simple toast for breakfast to tapas and more elaborate dishes. Although for years it has been the subject of reviews because of his relationship with weight gain or its supposed impact on health, more and more experts remember that, when consume in moderation and within a balanced diet, bread is not only not harmful, but can be beneficial for our health. Especially if you choose whole varietiesthat promote digestionthey help regulate sugar levels in blood and contribute to the feeling of satiety.

However, there is one aspect of bread that many people do not consider: its storage and consumption. In that sense, freezing bread is a common practice in many homes, whether for prevent it from spoiling or to dispose of it at any time. But, did you know that this simple gesture can modify its properties?

To explain this process, Dr. Karen Alarcón Fuentes, gastroenterologist and endocopist, has shared through a video on her Instagram account, the effects of freezing bread and has explained the impact that this procedure has on the properties of the food.









“Why freeze bread?” asks the health expert at the beginning of her intervention. «Hello, I am Dr. Karen Alarcón, gastroenterologist, endocopist. Today I want to tell you that if you freeze bread and then take out a slice to heat it, either in the pan or in the toaster, Much of the carbohydrate in bread will be converted into prebiotic fiber.», he adds.

A change with intestinal benefits

According to Alarcón, this change in the composition of the bread has important benefits for intestinal health: “That not only benefits your microbiota, but will also regulate your blood glucose.”

Furthermore, he highlighted how the heat effect It helps improve the digestion of bread. “Also remember that starch is digested better due to heat, so you will surely have less discomfort from abdominal distension and gas,” said the doctor, adding that this simple habit could make the difference between those who suffer from digestive sensitivity.