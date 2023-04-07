The Civil Guard has arrested in the Madrid town of Colmenar Viejo the parents of eight children accused of mistreatment and having them abandoned. The married couple forced their children to “live badly” in a room, being forbidden to enter the living room, and they were punished by physical abuse or leaving them out in the open in the patio of the house.

As reported by the Benemérita in a statement, it was this past March 29 when, under the direction of the head of the Investigating Court No. 1 of Colmenar Viejo, the address was searched within the framework of an investigation articulated by the Colmenar Judicial Police Team . The Duty Prosecutor, Guardian Agents of the Local Police of Colmenar Viejo, Social Services and agents of the Women’s Minor Team (EMUME) of the Madrid Command also participated in said search.

The investigation originated days before due to a complaint where alleged mistreatment of a minor caused by her parent was made known. As a result of these facts, a detailed study of the alleged victim’s family environment was carried out, which made it possible to discover that in addition to the young woman there were seven other minors who were also alleged victims of domestic violence.

The minors used to constantly miss class, the school absences being justified by the father, who works as a doctor in a Madrid hospital. It was then that surveillance was established in the vicinity of the family home, where the suspicions confirmed the misgivings of the investigators. After presenting the appropriate evidence to the head of the Court, he ordered the immediate entry and search of the home, where all the points were confirmed.

The 44-year-old woman, who was arrested, is in turn the victim of a crime of gender violence, and the Court decreed a restraining order with respect to her husband.

“unhealthy” housing



The house was in a state of unsanitary conditions in all rooms with the exception of the father’s office. Of the two existing bathrooms, only one of them was used, being dirty and full of belongings. The kitchen presented a “deplorable” appearance, uncleaned and in a terrible sanitary and hygienic situation.

A large number of hospital uniforms (gowns, operating room suits), hospital supplies (gloves, masks, gauze, medicines) were found, of which at first they could not prove their legal origin, so the male is investigated for a crime of theft

After the analysis of the traces and data collected in the investigation, it was possible to confirm that the minors were in a “serious situation of helplessness” being victims of domestic violence.

The detained parents are accused of crimes of abuse, against family rights and duties, obstruction of justice. In addition, the male is also attributed crimes of gender violence and theft. Parental authority has been provisionally withdrawn from the parents, who have a restraining order imposed with respect to their children.