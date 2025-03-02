According to the Ministry of Agriculturethe olive or olive is a fleshy, variable size, with a single seed inside, belongs to the Oleaceae family and the fruit of the olive tree (Olea Europea), tree of the Mediterranean context. In Spain there are many varieties, being the most common the green and black.

Olives are a Food of great nutritional valuebeing higher that of blacks than that of the greens for its greatest permanence in the tree. The color of these always depends on the moment of collection and the treatment given to the product.

Since they are collected, olives go through a fermentation and conservation process that also affects their color and flavor. At first the olive has a green color, then it passes to the violet, continues with the red and He finally reaches the black. In almost all the supermarkets in Spain you can find this delight.

Black olives | Istock

But you have to pay attention, since sometimes, Not all supermarket olives are really. That is precisely the Doctor Manuel Viso in a video hung on their social networks. The Emergency and Hematology specialist dedicates part of his time to the dissemination and thanks to this we have been able to discover this fact about the olives.

Viso explains that most black olives that are sold canned or canned are not naturally black, but have been dyed with iron gluconate or ferrous lactate. This fact has surprised all his followers and those who have discovered him.

Fortunately, the doctor also offers some tricks to know how to differentiate them. First of all, Natural black olives are more wrinkledwith brown or purple tones and are found in handmade formats. In addition, those that have been dyed are smoother and a uniform black color.