There is little more than a week until it reaches our consoles NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, remastering of the original game released in 2010. Developed by Toylogic, and distributed by Square enix, the story takes us back to Earth, years before the events of NieR: Automata, with another group of protagonists at the helm, so we can forget to meet characters belonging to the sequel, such as 2B or 9S … Or not? and it is that everything points to A DLC based on NieR: Automata is coming to NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 for free.
According to a file published (by mistake) in the Microsoft Store, all the necessary information is detailed to us to get an idea of what we will get with a totally free DLC, directly related to NieR Automata. With the name of «4 YoRHa», will give us access to 4 sets of clothes and 4 types of weapons used during the adventures of 2B, 9S and A2, although we are also advised that, «Due to the history of the game, there will be times when the content will not be able to be used, to remain faithful to the plot «.
NieR Replicant shows a new gameplay with a battle against a boss as the protagonist
In these images collected by Gematsu We can observe the protagonists of this NieR Replicant using the outfits that the YoRHa androids use in the sequel:
We remember that NieR Replicant is already gold, and that we only have to wait until April 23 to immerse ourselves again (or discover for the first time) in this peculiar world that Yoko Taro introduced us 11 years ago and that now comes in the form of remastering that, hopefully, lives up to the original. NieR Replicant It will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5, and PC.
