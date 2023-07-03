A woman filed a lawsuit in Dibba Al-Fujairah Federal Court against her ex-husband, in which she demanded that a committee of a social and psychological specialist be delegated to sit with their daughter to find out the problems she encounters during the “vision”.

The plaintiff also demanded in the lawsuit to cancel the agreement issued in the legal implementation in a previous case regarding the daughter’s staying in her father’s house and her getting used to him and her refusal to do so with the ruling and setting dates for seeing according to what is required by the interest of the fostered girl and according to what the court deems.

And she pointed out that Ministerial Resolution No. 555 of 2021 issued regarding the regulation for regulating the vision of foster children, Article 13 of it stipulated: “The court or judge may seek the assistance of the authority or whomever it deems psychological or social specialists when examining a case for regulating the vision to indicate the status of the parties and the fostered child and the appropriate number of them.” The times and times of seeing or accompanying and recommend what it deems to achieve the interest of the parties, taking into account the interest of the fostered.

The plaintiff added that, according to this law, she is seeking to delegate a committee of social workers to determine the number of hours due in the vision and to indicate the extent to which it is required to cancel it from the previous agreement, noting that the defendant is trying to drop the custody of the plaintiff unjustly, although the agreement between them stipulated that the overnight stay be after The daughter returns to her father, and she demanded a ruling for her in accordance with her requests, which are fixed in her lawsuit statement.

The case was presented to the Family Guidance Committee, but it was unable to resolve it due to the absence of the defendant, so the case was transferred to the court for adjudication and to address the Public Prosecution, which delegated the court’s opinion according to a memorandum.

The court requested the presence of the three parties, the plaintiff, the defendant and the daughter, and they all attended the court that met the daughter who refused during the meeting to go to another emirate far from her mother’s residence and preferred to live and stay in her mother’s area.

The court stated that the previous agreement between the two parties is binding on them, as it possesses the strength of the legal basis, and that what the plaintiff claims of the daughter’s refusal to sleep with her father can be remedied according to the text of the agreement, and the court decided to reject the request to cancel the daughter’s overnight clause because the plaintiff’s case was not proven and the fees and expenses remain with the plaintiff. .

• The court rejected the mother’s request to cancel the daughter’s overnight stay, according to a previous agreement, because her claim was not proven.