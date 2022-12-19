A divorced woman filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband (the defendant) before the Al Ain Court of First Instance, in which she requested that he compel him to pay her compensation in the amount of 100 thousand dirhams, for the damages he caused to the plaintiff, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses, based on the claim that the defendant submitted a complaint against The plaintiff accused her of stealing a car that he had bought during the marital relationship to serve his children from the plaintiff, and the plaintiff was called to come to the police station to take her statement, and it was decided to file the complaint administratively.

The divorced woman’s lawsuit was based on “the malicious admission of her divorced (the defendant) in the lawsuit document that he filed against her, to demand that she be obligated to hand over the car,” as it indicated that he had purchased the car, the subject of the communication, during the marital relationship and after the divorce, although the car has been with the plaintiff since its purchase by agreement. With the defendant, to be in the service of his children from her, noting that as a result of that communication, the plaintiff suffered material and moral damages for which she asked for compensation, which prompted her to file this lawsuit to judge her for the requests submitted.

The dispute was presented to the case preparation office, the plaintiff’s attorney was contacted, the defendant’s attorney was also contacted, and a memorandum was presented at its conclusion requesting the case to be dismissed, and accordingly the supervising judge decided to refer the case to this court after completing its preparation.

The court stated that it is decided, according to the text of Articles 104 and 106 of the Civil Transactions Law, and the ruling of this court, that whoever uses his right in a legitimate way is not responsible for the damage that arises from that, and that the use of the right is not illegal unless it is overturned. to malicious, and the owner did not intend it to harm others, or if the interests or benefits he aims to achieve are of little importance so that they are not at all commensurate with the harm that befalls others because of them, or if the interests that are intended to be achieved from this use are contrary to the provisions of the glorious Islamic Sharia or Law, public order or morals, or if it goes beyond custom and custom.

The court confirmed that it is established in the judiciary (reporting crimes is a public right, whether for the victim or for non-individuals), and it is not necessary for the whistleblower to make sure in advance of the veracity of what he is reporting. The whistleblower may suffer damages, unless there is an abuse of this right in the matter that the communication was issued with bad intent, or at least it is characterized by recklessness and recklessness, and the whistleblower’s inability to prove the reported facts does not definitively lie, just as the judiciary is acquitted of a crime due to the lack of criminal intent. It does not indicate that the communication submitted by him was false.

And she said: “Since this was the case, and the plaintiff filed her lawsuit against the judiciary to compensate her for the material and moral damages that she suffered as a result of the defendant’s abuse of the right to sue by complaining about him, and it was decided that the use of the right was a legitimate use, and the one who used it was not responsible for the harm that resulted from it to others, and that The right to resort to the judiciary or to report crimes is one of the rights permitted to all, and therefore the complaint filed by the defendant against the plaintiff is within the scope of the legally permissible right to report that is guaranteed by the constitution and the law, especially since the plaintiff did not prove that there were material and moral damages incurred as a result of the act The defendant, which negates the error that necessitates liability, and the request for compensation presented by the plaintiff came on a non-support basis and was specifically rejected.” Ending up with the judiciary rejecting the case, and obliging the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.