The Ministry of Defense has begun to form a new division to guard the coastline in Chukotka, Izvestia writes, citing sources in the ministry.

The military unit will patrol the coast along the Northern Sea Route and up to Wrangel Island. The military will be able to cover the air defense facilities located in the region and ensure safe navigation along the Northern Sea Route.

The first Coast Guard regiment was created at the end of 2020. The division has at its disposal special equipment: snowmobiles, field canteens, all-terrain vehicles, modular life support systems.

Military expert Viktor Murakhovsky, in a conversation with the publication, noted that the passage of ships of the Northern Fleet to the Pacific Ocean through Chukotka was practiced by the Russian army during the Vostok-2018 exercises. According to him, passing this route is a major strategic task for the Russian fleet. “In Chukotka, it is important to have a unit that is capable of providing both defense and cover for this direction,” he added.

From the 1980s to the mid-1990s, the 99th Motorized Rifle Division served in the district. There were no other serious ground forces there in recent decades. The coast guard division in the Chukchi direction was originally planned to be created in 2018.