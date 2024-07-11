In the first song, Training Season, Four guys formed a throne of muscles and lifted the queen into the sky of Madrid. The disco percussion throbbed in people’s stomachs. With no headliner of its seven editions has the Mad Cool festival mutated so clearly into a disco as with Dua Lipa. A dance floor with sophisticated, cool music that provoked sweat mixed with perfumes, even some expensive ones. A kind of gigantic Studio 54 with a divine queen, played by the goddess of elegance (“you are the chosen one”) who moved like a nymphet seducing here and there and turning any torrid and sleepy summer Wednesday into a stimulating night to give joy to the body and mind.

Mad Cool 2024 was inaugurated at the Iberdrola Music space, in the Villaverde district, south of Madrid, and will take place over four days: July 10, 11, 12 and 13. This is the second year that the festival has been held in this area, which was controversial due to complaints from residents last summer (excessive decibels and a congested mobility plan) and from the public (overcrowding). The organisers have been assuming these problems as real for months and working to solve them. To alleviate overcrowding, the capacity has been reduced, from 70,000 in the last edition to 58,000 this year. At the time of going to press, the organisers had not released information on the number of spectators last night (is it so difficult to provide this data?), but, although there were a lot of people, it was a relatively comfortable experience.

And Dua Lipa triumphed with a session to enjoy and sway. Her concerts are not memorable, the kind you remember years later. They don’t put your skin in that way either. But it’s okay not to be intense if what comes from the stage is so joyfully fun. It’s one of those concerts where the musicians remain in the shadows, as if it were embarrassing to show them (get out, bug) and the dancers take center stage. It’s true that Lipa introduced her band (five instrumentalists), but there was always a dance troupe of up to twelve members in front, accompanying the diva in the hundreds of choreographies that were exhibited.

Levitating sounded human, with the bassist pumping sweat into his instrument. They chained her with These Walls, fantastic pop song, lowering the disco revolutions. With Pretty Please That turned into a wild session house. But wait, where’s Lipa? There’s no need: it’s all about dancing and there were a lot of people dancing there. She came out 10 minutes later to perform Hallucinate. “It’s so hot,” she said in Spanish. “She has such a look that I want to die,” one fan replied to himself. That was how devout the atmosphere was. “I need to know more words in Spanish to express what I feel about being in Spain,” she said, and she seemed sincere after seeing in some articles in the People section of the newspapers how much fun the English artist has in clubs and restaurants when she visits our country.

The recital lasted 90 minutes. Not long? Not for her, who gave it her all. She performed dozens of aesthetic dances, ran several kilometers and sang wonderfully, almost always with the support network of two exceptional choristers. It was a show that can’t be disliked. By everyone. And that’s where you miss a surprise, causing a “wow”, even catching a mistake… She ended with Houdini kneeling before the guitarist in plan David Bowie and Mick RonsonAnd he left, without saying goodbye, suddenly, ploplike a magic trick by… Houdini.

Right after, Smashing Pumpkins, the mainstays of 90s alternative rock who disappeared in the 2000s, performed. Disaster was foreseen when the drummer dared to do a solo on the third song. Yes, an insufferable drum solo. But things got back on track. Billy Corgan, in a black robe like a satanic priest, and James Iha began to joke around with each other and with the audience and decided to do what everyone came to hear: classic songs like Today, Tonight, Tonight either Bullet With Butterfly WingsThey sounded powerful, Corgan was even friendly and he was in top form with his anguished voice.

At 7pm Janelle Monáe challenged a blazing sun. She subdued the incandescent star with a mix that always started with African rhythms and evolved into funk, hip hop, reggae and soul. With a colourful style for almost every song she managed to get the audience to forget about the fan (an arduous task) and shake their bodies. The American demonstrated sensational vocal qualities and dominated the stage with slogans such as: “The world is going to go out the window, so hurry up and live life.” She was accompanied by a band almost exclusively made up of women, which is always appreciated because it is not the norm: a bassist and keyboardist, two trumpets, a drummer and the only man on guitar. Monáe’s concert was invigorating.

However, Garbage had a difficult concert. The singer, Shirley Manson, did not handle the heat well, saying that “she had never experienced it in her country” (Scotland, although she spends many seasons in the United States) and at times she placed a bag (supposedly made of ice) on her face to relieve the high temperature. Between this stress and the fact that her music sounds quite old-fashioned, the concert did not take off.

Tomorrow, above all, Pearl Jam awaits us…

