A divided France, this is the main challenge for Emmanuel Macron in his second five-year term. It is the first time in two decades that a president has been re-elected, so the weight of expectations should already be felt by the occupant of the Elysée Palace.

At the last minute, the centrist Macron hurried up his campaign against an opponent who seemed to be on his heels: Marine Le Pen. The extreme right began to represent danger.

But, the president opted to get into the political-diplomatic situation of the moment and in the face of a timid Europe in the face of Vladimir Putin’s claims, Macron undertook approaches that made him stand out as a negotiator and mediator. The absence of Angela Merkel was felt, someone had to at least try to contain the Russian president.

According to the latest opinion polls, the concerns of the French revolved around various issues headed by purchasing power, the war in Ukraine and the environment. The president in his speeches has promised efforts on these issues, with special emphasis on climate change, ensuring a reduction in pollution and efficient mechanisms to make France a green nation.

An opposed mandate

These elections were marked by abstention. Although for the second time Macron defeated Le Pen and the margin was smaller, lAbsenteeism at the polls was 28 percent, the highest since 1969. In addition, fear of the extreme right made many vote for the center, which does not mean that they are supporters of the president. The null votes were located in three million.

Macron’s challenges are just beginning. On June 12 are the parliamentary elections and from now on Le Pen activates his machinery so as not to lose his seat and to expand the seats of his party, the National Association. So that day the margin of maneuver that the president will have will be defined.

“The anger that led them to vote for Le Pen must have an answer” Macron said in his appearance after the results were known: 58.55 percent versus 41.45 percent. And it is not only Le Pen, they are also the followers of other formulas that oppose the centrist.

Macron has a great challenge and that is to promote the European Union, without England and without Merkel, he may be the man capable of restoring the spirit of unity and determination that has been questioned in the face of the Ukrainian war.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

