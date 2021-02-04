Will Josep Borrell save his trip to Moscow? That is the great unknown that hangs over the two-day diplomatic mission that the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy develops in the Russian capital. On its agenda, reestablish dialogue with the Vladimir Putin regime. In general matters such as the global fight against the pandemic or climate change. And in others that are especially controversial, such as Russia’s expansionist actions in Ukraine, the Iran nuclear agreement, or respect for human rights and freedoms. And here the most delicate issue, the one that overshadows everything, is the imprisonment of the opponent, Alexéi Navalni, and the strong police repression against his followers in the protests that take place throughout the country.

The opportunity is debatable. Even Borrell himself admitted on Monday in a debate organized by the Robert Schuman Foundation in Brussels the “controversial” nature of the event. Although he defended it among neighbors who “remain closely interdependent” despite their strained relations. “We can’t say that since I don’t like you, I stay in my corner,” he asserted. That Borrell can go beyond insisting on the release of Navalni to the Russian authorities, even holding a personal interview with the opponent, was neither ruled out nor confirmed this Thursday in the community capital. What was expressly rejected by Borrell himself was release from prison. “I do not think I will get the release of Alexei Navalni,” he assured in the same forum for debate on European politics.

The head of diplomacy plans to hold meetings with representatives of Russian civil society, on the sidelines of the key institutional meeting with the head of Foreign Affairs of the Federation, Sergey Lavrov. ‘The relationship with Russia is one of the most complex in the EU. Recent events only serve to further underline the need for this visit, ”the Spanish commissioner has remarked against the criticism that has raged in Brussels.

IN ITS CONTEXT: 144,000 millions of euros. This is the figure to which imports from Russia, the fifth largest trading partner of the EU, amounted in 2019. The export was estimated at 88,000 million. The pandemic. 13 million euros has been earmarked for Europe to help vulnerable groups in Russia most affected by the pandemic. The ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine is on its way to being a geopolitical weapon of the Kremlin due to the delay in supplies in the EU. Ukraine crisis. Since March 2014, the EU has been progressively imposing restrictions against Russia. 177 people and 48 entities have been sanctioned for “undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine”.

Due to the inappropriateness of the appointment, the little specific objectives and an agenda that has even been branded as not very transparent by some political groups in the European Parliament. To all this is added a declaration of condemnation of the Twenty-seven that was conceived in the division. The text considers “unacceptable” the sentence of three and a half years in prison against the staunchest political opponent of Vladimir Putin. And the Kremlin is accused of ignoring its international obligations with clear reproach of its authoritarian drift; for tightening the “siege to the opposition, civil society and independent voices.”

Of course, it does not press the sanctions button against the regime. Not now. The EU chooses to wait. It could be said that he keeps that bullet in the chamber so as not to spoil a Borrell mission, from which, in any case, little results are expected. Reaching the final wording of the sentence was complex. Because among the Twenty-seven there are two very marked sensitivities. On the one hand, that of the Eastern countries and the Baltic republics, which demand a more forceful international response against the Kremlin. They fear that Putin could take advantage of Borrell’s landing to ‘sell’ normality in his relationship with the EU when it is still far away. On the other, a colder and more cautious position of the Franco-German axis. Step by Step.

At the moment, only firm condemnation. “The implications and possible additional measures” against Russia are postponed until the meeting that the foreign ministers will have on the 22nd. And then there will be “a debate.” If there is retaliation, the activation would remain in the hands of the leaders, predictably in the discussion on EU-Russia relations that they will have at the March summit. What Borrell gets (or doesn’t get) in Moscow will also be a substantial part of that discussion at Twenty-seven.

“Open and frank” dialogue



In the last hours, Moscow was still firmly entrenched on what it considers an internal matter. “We are not willing to listen to any sermon” (from Borrell on Navalni) a Kremlin spokesman assured on Tuesday, denying the repression against his followers. Having ruled out the possibility of a personal interview with the opponent, the Kremlin insisted on the will to “unblock” the “multifaceted” dialogue with the EU, “including the option of openly and frankly discussing all existing differences.” A small window ajar.