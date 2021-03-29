An amateur diver disappeared after diving off the coast of Sakhalin. This is reported by ASTV.RU.

The incident took place on Sunday, March 28, in the Korsakovsky district in the Aniva Bay. According to preliminary information, three men dived from a boat far from the shore. Two divers emerged, the fate of the third is unknown. On Monday morning, March 29, the search for the Sakhalin resident was resumed. A group of four rescue divers and two pieces of equipment with a motor boat arrived at the scene.

Earlier, on the Koryaksky volcano in Kamchatka, a climber who climbed as part of a group died. Due to the deteriorating weather, the men were lost. At the place from where the Russian contacted the emergency services, the rescuers did not find anyone. The body of the climber was found by them already during the descent from the volcano, he fell into the gorge.