North Korean Central Television broadcast an interview with a North Korean citizen expressing his concern, after the North Korean leader appeared skinny, amid speculations that he lost weight significantly.

Yonhap News Agency quoted the citizen as saying: “People were very sad to see the respected North Korean leader look thinner than normal.”

He reported that all the people say that he cried after seeing the “leader”.

An earlier news report said Kim appeared to have lost a “significant amount of weight”, based on analyzes that his watch was held more tightly” during the Labor Party’s presidential office hearing earlier this month.