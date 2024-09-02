Incomprehensible fatalities happen, unfortunately, in ways that really leave a bitter taste in the mouth. Certain circumstances, often unfortunate, produce events that are almost unbelievable to tell for exactly how they happened. This is the case of a man who died because he was overwhelmed by his own car near its underground parking.

The 60 year old man we are talking about tragically lost his life, crushed from his own car while going to his garage. A series of truly unfortunate events that led to such a sad and absurd outcome. It seems obvious but, sometimes, even a small oversight, a gear not engaged, a parking brake not pulled, can truly ruin a life and that of an entire family forever.

The accident occurred shortly after 12:30 this Sunday, yesterday, September 1st. We are in Vimercate, in the province of Monza and Brianza, everything that happens inside the garage of a condominium. Unimaginable for the condominium owners and the people who live in the immediate vicinity what could have happened simply by using the garage for their car. Despite the immediate alarm raised to 112, the man still died shortly after being transported to the hospital.

According to the online newspaper ‘Monza Today’, the victim got out of the vehicle, probably forgetting to activate the handbrake. The car, at that point, was free to move. The vehicle, therefore, gained speed on the garage ramp, more and more, overwhelming the 60-year-old and seriously injuring him.

THE rescue arrived promptly on the scene, together with an ambulance and a medical car. The various efforts put in place, however, did not prevent the worst. The man died in the emergency room of the hospital in Vimercate. The investigations of the carabinieri, who intervened on the scene, are exploring various hypotheses, including a possible malfunction of the engine brake or a fatality due to the car being left in neutral.