Emirati women are participating in the 16th session of the Tan-Tan Cultural and Heritage Season in the Kingdom of Morocco, which is classified by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization “UNESCO” as one of the masterpieces of the oral intangible heritage of humanity.

The General Women’s Union presents a number of activities and heritage performances as part of its participation in the UAE Pavilion in the Peace and Tolerance Square in the city of Tan-Tan, southwest Morocco.

The participation of the Women’s Union includes a special corner on Emirati women’s adornment and live performances of a number of traditional crafts such as “spinning” and “al-Sadu”.

The corner also presents a number of exhibits and examples of the authentic Emirati heritage regarding everything related to Emirati women’s adornment, clothing, jewelry, methods of decorating the bride, henna, and others.

The traditional corner exhibits attracted visitors to the Tan Tan season, especially women, to see the traditional women’s dress in the Emirates.

On a related level, the Emirates Pavilion in the Tan-Tan Season presents popular dishes from the Emirati cuisine, to inform the Moroccan brothers about the heritage features that reflect aspects of the ancient Emirati culture and identity, and shed light on the role of women in preserving customs and traditions.

Participation in the Tan-Tan Season contributes to conveying the UAE’s civilized and human message to the world, shedding light on its rich and diverse heritage in the areas of sustainable practices, and introducing the Emirati cultural heritage with all its rich components in the context of consolidating the values ​​of the Year of Sustainability.

Participation is an opportunity to introduce the UAE’s efforts in recording the elements of intangible heritage and the harmony of values, traditions and customs, foremost of which is the common desert heritage, with the aim of linking it to the reality of our contemporary present and preserving it for future generations, through a pavilion supervised by the Festivals Management Committee and Cultural and Heritage Programs in Abu Dhabi in cooperation with a number of national institutions. concerned with heritage.