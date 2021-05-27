Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Officials of the Professional League matches continue to have a prominent and distinguished presence in the external participations that they are assigned to, at the level of the International and Continental Federations, and this is a translation of the efforts of the Association, which launched the qualification program for national match officials since 2012, and worked through the program to provide training courses, In addition to their nomination to participate in the management of various and most important competitions.

Hamad Al Mazrouei is currently participating as an observer for the AFC Cup matches, which are being held in Jordan from 21 to 27 May, and he has also been appointed as a match observer in the double Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Finals, in Bahrain, from May 30 to June 17, Al Mazrouei is the first Emirati match official to be selected to participate in the Continental Federation competitions. Al Mazrouei worked as director of the Dubai Group at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, and participated in organizing the AFC U-23 Finals in Bangkok in 2020, and then was a security officer for the AFC Champions League Group in Jeddah from April 27 to May 19 this year.

Fahd Al Hosani was appointed as a security officer in the preliminary qualifying matches for the second round of the fourth group of the double Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Finals, which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 3 to 15 June, while he previously participated in the AFC Cup, and as a local general coordinator. In the AFC Champions League matches, and a match observer in the Arab League matches and other external participations.

Dr. Muhammad Saeed Al-Hatawi was assigned as an observer for the qualifying matches of the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021, which was held in Khorfakkan from 20 to 25 May, and the observer for the preliminary qualifying matches for the second round of the eighth group of the Asian double qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Finals, which are held In Seoul, Korea, from June 3 to 15.

And the selection of Nasser Al-Obaidli as a match observer for Group A in the AFC Cup in Bahrain this May, in addition to his previous participation as an observer for the AFC U-19 Cup in November 2019 in Taiwan, and director of Rashid Stadium in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Monitoring of the AFC Champions League matches in the past editions was also assigned to Walid Taher, in addition to his assignment to manage the Zayed Sports City Stadium during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

On the other hand, monitoring of matches in the Arab Championship was assigned to Nasser Abdullah Al-Hammadi and Mansour Al-Harbi in its previous versions.