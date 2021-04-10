Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Christophe Gronwell won first place in the 10-kilometer class in the men’s open category in the Wadi Hilo-Kalba race, which was held in front of the archaeological site in Wadi Al-Hilu, and Moataz Billah Mustafa came second and Jonathan Togoywe third, and in the same category women, Mona Renault won first place, Imanuela Kostia second, and Julie Johnston came In the third place, and in the Emirati category, Butti Al-Nuaimi won the first place, Khaled Al-Balushi took the second place, and Ahmed Al-Darmaki ranked third, and in the Female Category, Ruqaya Al-Marzouki won the first place, and Noura Al-Zarouni came again. In the 5-kilometer race in the men’s open category, Ahmed won Hajo came first, and Naim Muhammad al-Saeed came second and Ahmed Nasser Muhammad was kidnapped third, and in the same category women Evita Strelova won first place, Liana Sheridan in second place and Rachel Talwar in third place, and in the same category for Emiratis, Mubarak Al-Marashda won first place, Adel Muhammad Al-Nuaimi finished second, and Nasser Mahmoud Al-Bastaki third, and the category of female citizens, Moza Al-Ghafli won first place, Maryam Al-Shamsi second place, and Noura Al-Ghafli ranked third. Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, on the distinction and success of the race, as the first event held in the region within a series of community sports council events for this year, with various participation from different segments of society. He added: The success of sporting and community events in the emirate continues as a result of our great eagerness and broad interest, to encourage different groups of society and of different ages to practice sports and make it a daily lifestyle, which is positively reflected through the high turnout for the activities organized by the Council in various types of sports.