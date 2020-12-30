At the end of the year, a discussion gained momentum, which it was foreseeable at the latest with the first good vaccine news that it would come. Should there be special rights, should there be privileges for all those who can be immunized against the virus?

The question posed in this way almost answers itself: of course not. And so it is no wonder that voices from the government and coalition are getting louder calling for legal bans on discrimination. There should be no “mandatory vaccination through the back door”, they say, society should not be divided.

Quickly taking such ostensibly decided positions has a calming effect, which is good in the current mood between hope and irritation. But it lets a motive recede that should be politically leading in the pandemic: the regaining of freedom.

So it is less special rights or privileges that are at stake here. It’s about the rights of organizers, restaurateurs, travel companies. It is about the rights of employers and employees, patients and doctors, the self-employed, corporations and customers. It’s about fundamental rights. Everyone wants to go back to the freedom of their former everyday life. Everyone must be able to do this as soon as it is possible and tolerable.

State organizations have to treat everyone equally, private ones as a rule not

The reference to supposed privileges obscures the view of this claim, which is expressed in the freedom of contract. In principle, everyone is free to choose who they let in, supply, entertain, promote or otherwise happy. State organizations have to treat everyone equally, private ones as a rule not. Nevertheless, a legally established catalog of prohibitions of discrimination on grounds such as ethnic origin or sexual identity applies to them.

One can consider adding the vaccination status to this catalog in view of the state of emergency in order to avoid discrimination. But you should be clear that this will quickly lead to the next fundamental rights debate. Lockdown and other measures are subject to constant pressure to justify themselves.

A law that restricts private companies to return to their old freedoms is likely to fare similarly. Again there will be injustices, contradictions and lawsuits. Again, many will feel bullied. And whether the political desire to hold the country and its people together justifies general restrictions from a legal point of view can at least be doubted.

New laws do not help to endure uncertainty

Is this discussion worth it? Or does it ultimately divide more than if businesses, manufacturers, providers and their customers were relieved of their old freedom of contract? Politicians have decided against compulsory Covid vaccination with good reasons and thus united citizens in a voluntary solidarity community. That will only succeed if a large majority participates.

It looks like this majority is acting responsibly. There is a great deal of understanding for vaccinating the elderly and the weak, including the carers and doctors, first. There could also be an understanding that one restaurant initially only wants to let vaccinated people in, another maybe not. New laws are not something that helps to endure uncertainty. What helps is patience.