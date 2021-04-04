A Gulf housewife discovered by chance that she was being systematically robbed by her maid when she saw a distinctive muzzle belonging to her in the defendant’s room, so I asked her about that, and the maid told her that she was the one who gave it to her, which raised the suspicion of the house owner who searched to find many stolen phones, tablets, food and clothes Then I informed the police that arrested the accused and referred her to the Public Prosecution and from there to the Dubai Criminal Court, which started her trial.

The victim said that on February 15, she went to the servants’ room and saw a muzzle of her own, and suspected it when her maid told her that she was the one who gave it to her, and she searched to find two iPhones of her two sons, an iPad, a dress, swimming glasses, a gold chain and many other items that include food. I informed the police.

A Dubai police witness said that he went to the report site and saw the stolen items. Facing the maid, she confessed her crime, then the Public Prosecution referred her for theft by the workers.





