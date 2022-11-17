At the third attempt, NASA has managed to launch the Orion spacecraft towards the Moon, the first step towards the return of humans to our satellite. A trip that would take a peculiar trajectory for what used to be common in the lunar boarding. In the heroic years of astronautics, sending a probe to our satellite was a matter of pointing and shooting. Not point where the Moon was at that moment, but where it would be at the end of the three days that the trip would last. Russian mathematicians were masters of that art. Only sometimes did they allow themselves the luxury of expelling a cloud of sodium halfway to estimate whether the trajectory was correct or not. For the rest, if the aim had been good and the rocket did not suffer deviations, it would arrive; if not, well, he would try one more time. Now the thing has changed.

The limitations of the new SLS rocket, the most powerful in history, and the interest in exploring the dark craters of the lunar south pole have made it necessary to resort to more complex orbits. In the case of the first flight of the Artemis program, the initial orbit will be a low-altitude one (about 100 km) but it will immediately take advantage of the Moon’s own gravitational assistance to move to a much longer one, called “DRO: Distant Retrograde Orbit”. Distant because it will move up to 70,000 kilometers away, although maintaining a very low perilunar. And retrograde because it will rotate in the opposite direction to how the Moon moves around the Earth. Although the latter is not new: the Apollos did the same.

70,000 kilometers is more than the sphere of attraction of the Moon reaches. In other words: This orbit depends not only on lunar gravity, but also on terrestrial one. Specifically, it is a delicate balance that takes advantage of the interaction with the Lagrange points to ensure a stable trajectory. In fact, it is so long that the Orion spacecraft will perform two turns, taking about two weeks. That’s why the mission will last so long. How much exactly? Two hours after liftoff, the upper stage of the rocket propelled the Orion spacecraft out of Earth orbit to put it on course for a 25-day flight that will take it close to the lunar surface before sailing 65,000 kilometers beyond the moon and back to Earth. The capsule is expected to touch down in the Pacific on December 11.

Only one ship—the orbiter of the Chang’e 5—has used a distant orbit until today. And that was after many months of flying. Its main mission of contributing to obtaining the first lunar rock samples for China has now been fulfilled. It was only at the beginning of this year that, after a long journey, it entered a stable lunar orbit. There she is now anchored, contributing to long-baseline interferometry studies.

Reaching that orbit requires a modest increase in speed. An important factor because the Orion capsule is very heavy and its fuel reserves are limited. So much so that, surprising as it may be, it is incapable of getting out of a low-altitude lunar orbit by its own means, as the Apollos did half a century ago. It needs to take advantage of the gravitational push that the next Moon provides when it passes very close to it. It is the same type of maneuver that has been used for a long time in interplanetary probes: Jupiter, Venus or the Earth itself help increase the speed of some ships to direct them towards their final objective. And free, without fuel consumption.

From Apollo to Artemis

The old Apollo capsules had an engine with fuel reserves to cause a total change in its speed (in astronautical jargon, “delta V”) of almost 3 kilometers per second. Enough to slow down when reaching the Moon (890 meters per second) and then the same to accelerate on the way home. And there was still room to execute various flight corrections.

The vehicles destined for the Moon were equipped with motors that allowed their trajectory to be corrected halfway. That greatly increased the chances of success. The key was to reach at least the point of equilibrium between the Earth and the Moon. Until then, everything was rise, with the Earth’s gravity retarding and retarding the advance of the capsule, as happens with a stone that is thrown into the air. But once there, the trip turned downhill, where the lunar attraction predominated with the consequent acceleration of the ship. The problem would be braking, so as not to end up in pieces on a dusty plain.

The Apollo capsules followed this type of trajectories, well known and described by Newtonian mechanics. Once close to the Moon, they fired their maneuvering engine to enter an orbit nearly above the equator or only slightly inclined. Nothing strange, since low latitude areas were chosen for the first landings: while two astronauts explored the terrain, the other, aboard the mother ship, flew over the landing site with some regularity. If an emergency takeoff was necessary, the orbital calculations to reunite the two ships were relatively simple.

The Orion spacecraft, on the SLS rocket, at Cape Canaveral. CHANDAN KHANNA (AFP)

Orion has a somewhat more powerful engine, but with so little fuel that it does not reach half that figure. This prevents the use of the Apollo tactic and forces the use of special orbits that allow us to take advantage of the Moon’s gravity (and its interaction with the Earth) to scratch a few meters per second. For example, the “Retrograde Distant Orbit” that will be used on the first Artemis mission. Or the even more exotic “Quasi Rectilinear Halo Orbit” planned for the first landing, in 2024 or later.

All of these trajectories save fuel, but are slow to reach. So new trips to the Moon are going to take time. The limitations of Apollo in terms of oxygen reserves, consumables and food, they advised a quick round trip (about three days), even if that meant a greater expense of fuel and a gigantic rocket. Orion has much more autonomy, so you can afford a more relaxed journey: four days plus another three before reaching distant orbit.

When the moon landing mission arrives, the Orion capsule will park in an even stranger orbit, known by the unpronounceable acronym NRHO: Near Rectilinear Halo Orbit. It has never been used, so NASA decided to test it first with a small satellite weighing only 25 kilos. It was baptized CAPSTONE (in English, “cornerstone” although they are actually acronyms).

A ballistic test

CAPSTONE took off from New Zealand last June. She was aboard a relatively modest rocket, so it was decided to use a maximum energy saving ballistic trajectory. In fact, it would take advantage of a delicate balance between Earth, Moon and Sun to move up to more than a million kilometers from the planet and then fall again. That would allow it to reach lunar orbit at a snail’s pace, with almost no braking. Of course, the savings are paid in flight time: It is still on its way and will not arrive at its destination until November.

This trajectory is a test for which the Gateway lunar station must follow in the future, as it appears in NASA’s plans, although for now, the first manned flight will be made without it.

And there’s yet another ship on the way to the Moon. It is the Korean Danuri probe, which also follows a similar trajectory, moving in a precarious balance between the pull of the Sun, the Earth and the Moon. They are “chaotic” orbits in the mathematical sense of the term: A very small perturbation at launch produces huge deviations at the end. A variant of the “butterfly effect”. But they are essential to send the maximum payload with a medium-sized rocket. No hurry. Danuri took off in the summer and is not expected to reach its destination until Christmas.

