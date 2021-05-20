Demonstrators in a day of protests against the Government of Iván Duque, in Cali, Colombia, on May 19. LUIS ROBAYO / AFP

The term comes from Álvaro Uribe, former president of Colombia and effective leader of the hard line of the right that today governs the country. Faced with the unprecedented demonstrations that took to the streets of Colombia, causing the Government to decline the tax reform project, which once again delegated the costs of the pandemic to the poorest, he could not come up with a better idea than to call his own to a fight against a “dissipated molecular revolution” that was taking over the country. In this, it must be recognized, Uribe is right. Normally, right-wing politicians are the first to understand what is happening.

Latin America, or at least a substantial part of the continent, is going through a series of popular uprisings whose strength comes from unprecedented articulations, between a radical rejection of the neoliberal economic order, uprisings that stress, at the same time, all levels of violence that make up our social fabric and long-term insurrectional organization models. The images of the struggles against the tax reform that have subjects trans asserting their social dignity, or unemployed barricading alongside feminists, explains well what “molecular revolution” means in this context. It means that we are facing non-centralized insurrections under a command line and that create situations that can reverberate, in a single movement, both the fight against naturalized disciplines in the colonization of bodies and in the definition of their intended places, as well as against macrostructures. exploitation of labor. They are uprisings that operate transversally, calling into question, in a non-hierarchical way, all levels of the structures of reproduction of social life.

In fact, the 21st century began like this. Whoever believes that the 21st century began on September 11, 2001, with the attack on the World Trade Center, is mistaken. That’s the way some would like to tell it. That would be the way to put the century on the sign of fear, of the “terrorist threat” that never ends, which becomes a normal form of government. Placing our century on the paranoid sign of the threatened border, of the invaded identity. As if our fundamental political demand were, in a retraction of horizons, security and police protection.

In truth, the 21st century began in a small Tunisian city called Sidi Bouzid, on December 17, 2010. In other words, it began far from the spotlight, far from the centers of global capitalism. It started on the periphery. That day, a street vendor, Mohamed Bouazizi, decided to complain to the regional governor and demand the return of his fruit cart that had been confiscated by the police. A constant victim of police extortion, Bouazizi went to the government headquarters wielding a copy of the law. He was greeted by a police officer who tore the copy on his forehead and slapped him across the face. Then Bouazizi set his own body on fire. After this, Tunisia went into a convulsion and the Ben Ali government fell, sparking insurrections in almost all Arab countries. Thus began the 21st century: with a body immolated for not accepting to submit to power. Thus began the Arab Spring. With an act that said: better death than subjection, in a particular conjunction between a “precise action” (claiming to have his fruit cart confiscated) and an “agonistic reaction” (self-immolation) that reverberates through every pore of the social fabric.

Since then the world has witnessed a sequence of insurrections for ten years. Occupy, Plaza del Sol, Istanbul, Brazil, Gillets Jaunes, Tel-Aviv, Santiago: these are just a few places where this process went through. And in Tunisia it was also seen what the world would know in the next ten years: multiple uprisings that occurred at the same time, that rejected centralism and that articulated, in the same series, Egyptian women who appeared showing their breasts on social networks and general stoppages. Most of these insurrections will be debated with the difficulties of the movements that arouse the most brutal reactions against themselves, which are faced against the organization of the most archaic sectors of society in their attempt to preserve power as it always was. But there is a moment when repetition ends up generating a qualitative change. Ten years later this happened and it was possible to see it last Sunday in Chile.

Chile elected a new Constituent Assembly. After the massive demonstrations in October 2019 that made the streets burn until the Government stopped killing its own population and agreed to convene a constitutional process, Chile elected 155 constituent deputies of which 65 are independent, that is, they are not linked to any party structure, but they are united, like the 24 constituents of the People’s List, by an “environmental, egalitarian and participatory state”. 79 constituents are women, making it the only Constituent Assembly in world history to have a majority of women. 18 are seats of indigenous peoples, all of whom are present (from the Rapanui of Easter Island to the Mapuches). The right wing, which wanted to reach at least a third to be able to veto the constitutional changes, will barely have 37 deputies.

The absolutely unique character of the Chilean process is found in the fact that it is produced as an “insurrectional institutionalization”. It is the result of an insurrection that immediately demanded a new institutionality. Icelanders tried the same, when the economic crisis produced deep popular mobilizations that ended up producing a new constitution. However, Parliament did not recognize the new letter, aborting the process.

The Andean exceptionality must be understood in the light of what was the Chilean path to socialism. The Government of Salvador Allende (1970-1973) sought to carry out a Marxist program through a progressive mutation of social life that preserved a good part of the structure of liberal democracy. Many criticized this strategy after the coup, but their reasons must be remembered. It was the way in which the Chilean men and women prevented the militarization of social life, as has normally happened in all revolutionary processes up to now. There was a real problem that Chile sought to solve by innovating.

In a way, this interrupted process is the one that is now being resumed 47 years later. Since the revolts of the penguins in the first Bachelet government, Chile has seen how student leaders became deputies who fought and obtained from Congress a reform that made the public education system free. Now, they made this unprecedented move of leaving the streets only if they had a constituency in their hands, which Tunisians only achieved years after the formation of the first post-dictatorship government. By coupling the two processes, Chile allowed insurrectional enthusiasm to command the constitutional process, institutionalizing its molecular revolution.

The viewer who sees this from Brazil wonders what happens to us. However, those who believe that this dynamic will not reach Brazil are wrong. It happens that she is going to face a more dramatic situation. Well, Brazil is the country in which the reaction forces organized in an insurrectionary way. Expressive sectors of the population are those who went and will go to the streets to demand a military coup and defend the fascism of those who govern us. Within the logic of preventive counterrevolution, Brazil, unlike other Latin American countries, was able to mobilize the dynamics of popular fascism. That is why the trend scenario among us is that of an insurrection against another insurrection. A fascist revolution against a dissipated molecular revolution. It would be better to be prepared for it.

Vladimir Safatle He is a tenured professor in the Department of Philosophy at the University of São Paulo.

Subscribe here to the newsletter of EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region