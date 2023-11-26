Gantz left the opposition to join Netanyahu in a mini-war government shortly after the attack launched by Hamas fighters on southern Israel last month, which ignited the war in Gaza.

Although he is a member of the Cabinet, Gantz did not hesitate to attack Netanyahu, especially when he criticized the leaders of the Israeli intelligence services over the Hamas attack.

But the budget issue may have real consequences that could end the fragile arrangements imposed by the Hamas attack that brought together Gantz, who belongs to the centrist movement, and Netanyahu’s partners from the far right, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Under the coalition agreement that Netanyahu concluded with Smotrich and other religious party leaders after last year’s elections, billions of dollars are scheduled to be allocated to pro-settler extremist and far-right religious parties.

In a strongly worded letter to Netanyahu published by his office, Gantz referred to a broader government meeting scheduled for Monday to discuss the proposed budget amendments.

Gantz reiterated his opposition to including “coalition funds” in the proposed budget, and said that additional funds should not be allocated for purposes beyond the war effort or supporting economic growth.

If the meeting is held while the budget remains in its current state, Gantz said that his party “will vote against the proposed budget and will consider its next steps.”

Netanyahu responded